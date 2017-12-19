OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Ocean City officials have approved a plan to overhaul the town’s parking system.

The Daily Times reports that town officials have approved a new system that allows people to enter in their license plate number rather than display a printed receipt. The estimated cost of the new system is nearly $600,000 and will be managed by a single contractor.

Problems in 2015 with the town’s parking enforcement system led to about $50,000 in lost revenue for the resort town.

