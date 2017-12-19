OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Ocean City officials have approved a plan to overhaul the town’s parking system.
The Daily Times reports that town officials have approved a new system that allows people to enter in their license plate number rather than display a printed receipt. The estimated cost of the new system is nearly $600,000 and will be managed by a single contractor.
Problems in 2015 with the town’s parking enforcement system led to about $50,000 in lost revenue for the resort town.
___
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/