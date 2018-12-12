RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two former North Carolina state troopers accused of beating a pedestrian face new charges they sought to obstruct the investigation.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in an email that Tabithia Davis and Michael Blake were charged this week with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.
Davis and Blake were among officers previously charged in the videotaped assault on Kyron Hinton in Raleigh April 3. A deputy was also charged. The grand jury also charged former Highway Patrol Sgt. Rodney Goswick with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.
Attorneys for Blake released a statement saying he is a longtime public servant who neither committed criminal assault nor obstructed justice.
Attorneys for Davis and Goswick didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.