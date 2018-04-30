WARTBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The Obed Wild and Scenic River in Tennessee is hosting an event this week for people interested in owls.

Visitors will be able to join a ranger-led “owl prowl” starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday and running for about 90 minutes.

Participants can learn about the habits and mannerisms of the eastern screech owl and the barred owl. Recorded owl calls will be used to try to attract the birds of prey.

People joining should bring flashlights and wear sturdy shoes.

The program will start at the Lilly Bluff Overlook parking lot off of Ridge Road in Morgan County.

The park is holding the event as part of its program this year honoring the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.