CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is hosting a leadership summit for hundreds of civic leaders and artists from around the world.
Obama is expected to speak at the opening session Tuesday afternoon. Other guests during the two-day summit include Prince Harry, Chance the Rapper and Dolores Huerta, a founder of the United Farm Workers.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is expected to speak Wednesday.
The inaugural leadership summit is among several activities the Obama Foundation is planning. Among them is a fellowship for young leaders.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
The foundation is raising funds for the Obama Presidential Center, which is planned for Chicago’s South Side. Construction is expected to take four years.
Photos displayed at a September community meeting about the center show a test kitchen, athletic center, and recording studio as possible features.