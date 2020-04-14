former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, calling on Americans to unite in a”great awakening” in November and offering the presumptive presidential nominee a boost as he seeks to coalesce support in the Democratic Party.

In a 12-minute video posted online that served as part endorsement and part political blueprint, Obama said Biden “has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery.”

The address marked the 44th president’s most detailed comments this year on the upcoming election. He tied his support of Biden to the coronavirus pandemic, issued a blistering critique of the Republican Party and sought to hit unifying notes by nodding to the rivals Biden vanquished in the primary, which he said featured “one of the most impressive Democratic fields ever.”

The public health crisis has “reminded us that government matters. It’s reminded us that good government matters. That facts and science matters,” said Obama, who wore a blue shirt and dark blazer in the video.

Although he did not name President Donald Trump, he issued a stern warning to voters: “The Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress. They are interested in power.”

To defeat them, Obama said, would require Americans uniting in a “great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance and just plain meanness.”

The announcement served as Obama’s public reemergence after a contest in which he largely stayed out of the spotlight, as two dozen Democrats fought for the nomination. The former president remains perhaps the most popular and influential figure in the party, making his support the most sought-after stamp of approval in Democratic politics.

Ever since Biden effectively wrapped up the nomination last week, many Democrats have expected Obama to offer his endorsement. Biden served as Obama’s vice president for eight years, and the two men have stayed in close touch.

Obama’s video came a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., endorsed Biden in an event that was livestreamed. Sanders ended his bid last week, leaving Biden as the last candidate standing.

Obama devoted a part of his remarks to praising Sanders, calling him “an American original and “a man who has devoted his life to giving voice to working people’s hopes, dreams and frustrations.” While the two have not always agreed, Obama said, they are united in their pursuit of a more just society.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the last of Biden’s top former rivals who has yet to endorse him, is expected to throw her support to him in the near future, according to a person with knowledge of her plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.

In his remarks, Obama said that “even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear we needed real structural change.” His words bore echoes of Warren’s signature campaign theme, a call for “big structural change.”

Obama effectively reflected arguments that Sanders and Warren had made in the campaign — that Democrats needed to move further than he and Biden did in their administration on issues such as health care and climate change. He added that the coming recovery will require daring steps.

“For the second time in 12 years, we’ll have the incredible task of rebuilding our economy. And to meet the moment, the Democratic Party will have to be bold,” he said.

Throughout the campaign, Biden has emphasized his tenure in Obama’s administration and his relationship with the former president. One of the first digital spots of the campaign was anchored around Obama’s praise of him. At the time, senior Democrats saw Obama’s silent consent to the ad as a sign of support.

Obama on Tuesday called his selection of Biden as his vice presidential pick one of “the best decisions I ever made.” He said that Biden “helped me manage H1N1 and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we’re seeing now.” H1N1 is a type of influenza.

In a telephone interview last week, former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., predicted Obama would play a substantial role in the contest.

“He will do a lot,” Reid said. “But a lot of it will not be public in nature. That’s not who he is. It’s not time for him to do that. But he will be available. He will be somebody that Joe will reach out to all the time. They have a really, a terrific relationship.”

Although Obama has kept a low profile in recent months, behind the scenes he has been in touch with the Democratic candidates, offering many of them advice and guidance and consulting with them at critical junctures.

Obama had conversations with Sanders and Biden over the past few weeks focused on defeating Trump, according to a person with knowledge of the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations. He was said to be determined to play a role in unifying and energizing the party for the general election.

The former president also spoke with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, after the Democrats ended their campaigns last month, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

Long resolved not to make an endorsement before the primary was settled, Obama nevertheless had offered some clues about his thoughts on the race. He chose his words carefully when he spoke publicly about the race, and in November he warned of the perils of lurching too far left.

“This is still a country that is less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement,” Obama said at a meeting of the Democracy Alliance, a powerful network of liberal donors. “They like seeing things improved. But the average American doesn’t think that we have to completely tear down the system and remake it, and I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that.”

The Trump campaign sought to play down the effects of Tuesday’s endorsement. “Now that Biden is the only candidate left in the Democrat field, Obama has no other choice but to support him,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

The Washington Post’s Annie Linskey contributed to this report.