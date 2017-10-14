OAK CREEK, Wis. (AP) — An Oak Creek teacher and high school basketball coach is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student.

Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Jossie is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The complaint says a worker at the Oak Creek High School Ninth Grade Center saw Josie and a female student engaged in inappropriate physical behavior after school hours on Monday. The employee reported the incident to the principal, who contacted police.

Jossie and the student allegedly had sex multiple times, including in the classroom.

Jossie has been placed on unpaid leave.

WITI-TV reports that no one answered the door Friday at Jossie’s home. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.