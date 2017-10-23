HONOLULU (AP) — A wildlife official says all of the Hawaiian monk seals born this year on Oahu are doing well.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that four monk seal pups, two male and two female, were born between May and July.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research ecologist Stacie Robinson says all of them are doing “normal seal things, learning to forage and cruising around.”

A total of 18 pups — nine on Molokai, four on Oahu, four on Kauai and one on Hawaii island — were born this year. Three perished, leaving 15 survivors.

On the island Niihau, 20 pups were born this year.

Hawaiian monk seals were listed as an endangered species in 1976. They are protected by state and federal laws.

About 1,400 seals remain in Hawaii.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com