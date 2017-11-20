HONOLULU (AP) — An Oahu community group is in the process of handing out 1,000 water rescue tubes.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the campaign is a citizen-led effort by Hawaii Kai Lions Club Treasurer Eric Kvick in partnership with the Rescue Tube Foundation on Kauai.

Kvick gave away 100 rescue tubes at Maunalua Bay in April to first responders who live on the water. One of his tubes is mounted on a pole at the popular east-shore spot known as China Wall — and was used in September to save a life.

Kvick says another tube that he posted at Spitting Cave helped save someone in August.

The tubes, about 4 feet (1.2 meters) long, are the same as the ones used by lifeguards except without metal clips on the end.

