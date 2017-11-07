NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says it’s inexcusable that lawyer David Boies’ firm tried to halt the newspaper’s investigation into sexual harassment charges against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein while it was also working on other matters for the Times.

The New Yorker magazine reported that Weinstein hired investigators to look into women accusing him of mistreatment and journalists pursuing the story. The report said the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner hired and paid one organization with a background in Israeli intelligence agencies.

Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha called that a “grave betrayal of trust.”

A spokesman for the firm did not immediately return a request for comment. Boies told the magazine that it would be in the Times’ interest if investigators turned up evidence disputing charges against Weinstein.