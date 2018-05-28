BATH, N.Y. (AP) — National cemeteries across upstate New York will join those around the nation in honoring veterans this Memorial Day.
The Department of Veterans Affairs says events are planned for Monday at Bath National Cemetery, Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira and the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Lt. Col. Dave Panzera of the 109th Airlift Wing will be keynote speaker at the Saratoga ceremony. In Bath, retired Lt. Col. Richard Salgueiro will speak. U.S. Navy Chaplain Lew Brown will lead the service at Woodlawn.
The VA is planning to open a fourth cemetery, in Pembroke, within the next two years.
