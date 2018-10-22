NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Police Department has suspended use of a model of body camera after one exploded.
The NYPD says an officer noticed smoke coming from the Vievu LE-5 body camera on Saturday night. The officer removed it and the device exploded. No one was injured.
The NYPD says that the explosion revealed a potential for the battery to ignite, and that the cameras are being removed out of an abundance of caution.
The 2,990 LE-5 cameras are being removed. In a statement, Axon, Vievu’s parent company, says it will do whatever is necessary to quickly and safely resolve the situation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration eyes defining transgender out of existence
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- 4 Americans among 5 dead in Costa Rica rafting accident
- Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6B, thanks to worsening odds
- Hurricane Willa a Category 4 storm in Pacific off Mexico
The NYPD says more than 15,000 body cameras are deployed throughout the department. Officers using other models will continue to wear them.