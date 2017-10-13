NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who passed himself off as a messenger and stole $58,000 worth of iPhones from an Apple Inc. store.

The unidentified man walked into a store in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday and told an employee he was a messenger there for a pick-up. The NYPD says the employee gave the man three boxes with approximately $58,000 worth of iPhone 7s.

The man then fled the location in a white Ford van with unknown license plates.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect Friday and are asking the public to help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.