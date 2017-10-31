NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan.
The police department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody.
Witnesses told local media that a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.
An Associated Press photographer on the scene witnesses at least one person lying motionless on the path.
A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.
It was unclear how many people had been injured or whether anyone was killed.