Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been shot and killed by police in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say four officers were treated for minor injuries.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Flash sale! Save 90% on digital access.

No other information was immediately available.

The Associated Press