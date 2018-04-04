NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been shot and killed by police in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say four officers were treated for minor injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
No other information was immediately available.