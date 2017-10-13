NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says an officer has shot and wounded a man who was wielding a BB gun.

Officials say the unidentified 19-year-old suspect is now in the hospital after Thursday’s late-night shooting in Brooklyn. Police encountered the man after receiving reports of a man with a gun in a local store.

Authorities say the man fled when officers tried to take him into custody. The chase ended after an officer fired one round into the suspect’s leg after he saw the man holding a gun.

Police later determined it was a BB gun.

Officials are investigating the shooting.