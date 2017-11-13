NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says an officer has shot a man armed with a knife in the Bronx.
It happened while police were responding to a report of an assault inside a building in the Tremont neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Police say two women also were stabbed. Both are expected to survive.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
No police officers were injured.