NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says an officer has shot a man armed with a knife in the Bronx.

It happened while police were responding to a report of an assault inside a building in the Tremont neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police say two women also were stabbed. Both are expected to survive.

No police officers were injured.