NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been cleared of charges that he possessed child pornography on his computer.

A Queens jury on Monday found Yong Wu not guilty after the defense argued that the computer containing the images was in a common area of the home that Wu shared with multiple relatives.

Wu was arrested in a child-porn sting in 2014 after investigators said they found videos on his computer of underage girls engaged in lewd sex acts.

Defense attorney Thomas Kenniff said Wu was assigned to the 62nd Precinct in Brooklyn and had resigned to concentrate on the trial.

Kenniff told The New York Post he took pride in the verdict, saying his client was very brave in maintaining his innocence.

