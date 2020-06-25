NEW YORK — A New York City police officer was arrested Thursday morning and charged with illegally using a chokehold to subdue a man on the boardwalk at a Queens beach, becoming the first city officer to be charged under a new state law making it a felony for the police to use such holds.

The officer, David Afanador, had been suspended Sunday, hours after cellphone video was posted on social media that showed him holding his arm around the man’s neck during an arrest on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk. The man, Ricky Bellevue, 35, appeared to lose consciousness.

On Thursday, Afanador, 39, was charged under the new law with attempted aggravated strangulation, as well as strangulation in the second degree. He surrendered in the morning to the Queens District Attorney’s Office and was released without bail after a video arraignment later in the day in criminal court.

“The ink from the pen Gov. Cuomo used to sign this legislation was barely dry before this officer allegedly employed the very tactic the new law was designed to prohibit,” the Queens district attorney, Melinda Katz, said in a statement. “Police officers are entrusted to serve and protect, and the conduct alleged here cannot be tolerated.”

Afanador is the second New York City police officer to face criminal charges related to the use of excessive force this month. The arrests have come during mass protests across the country against police brutality, sparked when George Floyd died while an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, one of several killings of Black people by the police and white vigilantes in recent months.

Afanador’s lawyer, Stephen C. Worth, said his client, a 15-year veteran of the department who lives in Long Beach, would “vigorously” fight the charges to save his career and pension.

“This one should have been handled as a disciplinary matter, although I want to emphasize that this officer did absolutely nothing wrong,” he said in an interview after the arraignment.

Spurred by the unrest, the New York state Legislature and New York City Council passed separate laws making it a crime for police officers to use chokeholds.

The state law is named for Eric Garner, a Staten Island father who died in 2014 after a police officer used a chokehold on him during an arrest on suspicion of selling untaxed, loose cigarettes. Last year, the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was found guilty at a departmental trial of using an unauthorized hold and was fired.

Brian Benjamin, the lead sponsor of the legislation in the state Senate, said Afanador is the first officer in the state to be charged under the new law, which applies to instances in which a chokehold results in serious physical injury or death. The key issue in this case, the senator said, is whether Bellevue’s injuries meet the statutory definition of serious.

“I think it definitely fits the criteria,” he said. “If we criminalize it in law, and you use it long enough to knock somebody out, to me that’s serious.”

The Police Department banned chokeholds long ago, but officers have continued to use them on the streets. In 2015, the department added an exception to the ban, allowing police to use the maneuver in extreme circumstances.

Afanador was among several officers who were responding to complaints about someone yelling at bystanders and kicking cans on the boardwalk Sunday morning, police said.

The officers took Bellevue in custody and as they knocked him to the ground, Afanador used a chokehold for at least 10 seconds before letting go, the video shows. Afanador is Hispanic. Bellevue is Black.

The felony charges suggest that investigators believe Bellevue may have briefly passed out because of the chokehold. If convicted, Afanador faces a sentence of up to seven years in prison, according to Katz’s office.

Worth, the officer’s lawyer, said that it was common for an officer’s arm to end up around someone’s neck during a takedown. But in this instance, he said, his client had no intention to cut off Bellevue’s breathing. He said that in the cellphone video Bellevue had said that he had not lost consciousness.

The defense lawyer said prosecutors had rushed their investigation to satisfy “some imagined need” of the public to see officers arrested.

“It’s regrettable that prosecutors suddenly feel the need for speed and the need to make summary arrests where in the past they’ve conducted thorough investigations and then, if warranted, made an arrest,” he said. “Police officers aren’t going anywhere.”

The district attorney’s office said it would not prosecute Bellevue, who was one of three men the police approached on the boardwalk.

Bellevue’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said the charges were a first step.

“The next step is a trial, where we look for him to be convicted and get a sentence of jail,” he said.

Video from Afanador’s body camera shows the officers talking to three men. Afanador comments in the video that he recognizes one of the men, later identified as Bellevue, as a mentally ill man from a previous incident.

The officers shrug off the men’s taunts for more than 10 minutes before Bellevue appears to reach into a trash can and pick something up. He asks officers twice if they are scared before Afanador lunges toward him.It is Afanador’s second time facing prosecution. In 2014, he was charged with assault after video emerged in which he pistol-whipped a 16-year-old boy during a marijuana arrest in Brooklyn. The video, obtained by DNAinfo, contradicted the officer’s account that the boy tripped and fell, the teenager’s lawyer said at the time.

Afanador was acquitted after a bench trial and returned to the police force.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board, a city watchdog agency, investigated the incident and found that Afanador had used excessive force, according to agency records. It remains unclear what punishment, if any, was imposed by the police commissioner, who has the final say in disciplinary matters.

Afanador was the subject of seven other complaints investigated by the review board between 2009 and 2014. Six contained allegations that he used excessive force, including a chokehold in 2010, according to the records. He was also accused of abusing his authority to stop people on the street and search them, refusing to obtain medical treatment for someone and using discourteous language.

None of the allegations were proved. In four cases, he was exonerated of one or more of the allegations. One case was truncated after the person who filed the complaint became “unavailable,” according to the records.

Hundreds of civilians have filed complaints since Garner’s death, accusing officers of using chokeholds. Even when the board’s investigators determine the claims to be true, however, serious punishment has been rare.