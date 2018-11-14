NEW YORK (AP) — A family from Ireland is thanking a New York City police officer for helping them see the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
The NYPD writes on Facebook that a woman waited in line for four days for tickets only to find out she was $20 short. That’s when she turned to Officer Ricardo Dicandia of the Times Square unit for help.
The officer pulled a bill out of his pocket to cover the $20 difference so “she didn’t have to throw away her shot.” That’s a reference to a song in the show.
The women sent a thank you note to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office. She wrote her “eldest daughter was crying” and said it was “without doubt the best night” made possible by the officer’s generosity.
