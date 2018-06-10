NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a garbage truck driver wrecked multiple cars and crashed into a building before attempting to flee the scene.
The NYPD says 40-year-old Anthony Castaldo was driving a Viking Sanitation truck in Brooklyn early Saturday when he lost control and sideswiped nine vehicles before crashing. Police say video of the crash shows Castaldo attempting to walk away from the scene before he was stopped by police.
Police say Castaldo spoke with slurred speech and has an odor of alcohol on his breath.
Castaldo declined comment as he left his arraignment, where he was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
Viking Sanitation said Saturday it holds itself to “high standards.”