NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a detective has been injured after being struck by a vehicle while on duty.

Police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the Bulls Head section of Staten Island. Authorities say the detective was running across the street to her vehicle when she was struck by a minivan.

The detective was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious condition. Authorities say she suffered a head injury that is not life-threatening.

Police have not charged the 31-year-old driver involved in the crash.