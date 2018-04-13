NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it has deployed counterterrorism officers around the city after the United States and its allies launched military strikes in Syria.
Department spokesman Phillip Walzak said Friday there are no credible threats to New York City but the counterterrorism officers have been deployed “out of an abundance of caution.”
The announcement came after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. along with France and Britain would strike Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for a suspected chemical attack against civilians.
Explosions lit up the skies over the Syrian capital of Damascus as Trump spoke.
Syrian television reported that Syria’s air defenses have responded to the attack.