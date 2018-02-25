NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says three people attacked a barber in the Bronx who got angry at a client for refusing to pay for a haircut.

The NYPD says barbers who witnessed the altercation say the 53-year-old barber was initially the aggressor, as the barber refused to let the client leave without paying for a haircut he didn’t like. The client then hit the barber with a brush then exited outside, getting into a fight with the barber.

A second suspect waiting outside hit the victim twice and a third hit him with a baseball bat, leaving the barber with a fractured elbow and in need of stitches. All three suspects fled the scene, and authorities are searching for the suspects.

The barber has since been fired.