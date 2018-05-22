TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while responding to a vehicle fire on a highway in Tonopah.

Nye County Sgt. Adam Tippets said Sgt. Duane Downing was in serious but stable condition Tuesday at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

He says Downing was knocked unconscious when he was hit by a vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. Monday while on the scene of the vehicle fire near the intersection of U.S. Highways 95 and 6 in Tonopah about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

Tippets says Downing was breathing on his own when he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later flown by helicopter to the hospital in Las Vegas.

No one else was hurt.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.