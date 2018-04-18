PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A group of southern Nevada residents are working on a petition to ask voters in Nye County this year to repeal the local law allowing legal prostitution.

The petition filed in Nye County follows a similar petition filed in northern Nevada’s Nye County this month also pushing to end prostitution there.

Nye and Lyon are among the seven rural Nevada counties where prostitution is legal.

Residents in Nye and Lyon have joined forces in a group called No Little Girl and contend that “no little girl wants to grow up to be a prostitute.”

The group has until June 29 to gather signatures for the effort in Nye County.

Dennis Hof, who operates two brothels in Nye County, said banning prostitution will force it underground and cause disease rates and illegal activity to spike.