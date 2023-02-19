Terminal 1 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport reopened with limited operations on Saturday, two days after a power outage forced flight delays and diversions.

Normal flight operations will resume as scheduled on Sunday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

“Necessary electrical repairs were completed in JFK Terminal 1 overnight and full power has been restored to the terminal. Safety and security systems are fully functional and other building systems are being tested and brought back online,” the agency said in a statement.

Almost half of the 64 arrivals and departures originally scheduled at the terminal will operate on Saturday, the agency said. The remaining flights will either be handled by other JFK terminals or accommodated by nearby airports, the Port Authority said.

The power outage on Thursday was caused by an electrical-panel failure that sparked a small fire that was quickly extinguished, according to the Port Authority. Dozens of flights were canceled or diverted, including Air New Zealand Flight NZ2, which should have touched down at JFK Terminal 1 at 5:40 p.m. local time Thursday, but had to make a U-turn back to Auckland about halfway into its journey over the Pacific Ocean.

JFK is one of the nation’s busiest airports. Terminal 1 has 11 gates and serves several major international carriers including Korean Air, Air France, Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.