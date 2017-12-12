NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay $4 million to 470 Rikers Island inmates it forced back into solitary confinement under an old policy that has since been dropped.

The preliminary agreement settles a class-action lawsuit that alleged the practice was inhumane.

The old policy meant that returning inmates who were serving solitary confinement before they were released were forced back into solitary when they re-entered.

The city dropped the practice when it overhauled its use of solitary confinement after settling a lawsuit in 2015.

Under the settlement approved Monday, The New York Times reports each plaintiff will receive $175 per day in solitary. Inmates under 18 years or had serious mental illness will receive $200 per day.

The city’s Law Department said they were “pleased” with the settlement’s approval.

