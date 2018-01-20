NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City schoolteacher has pleaded not guilty to charges she sexually abused a 14-year-old student.
The Daily News reports that teacher Dori Myers pleaded not guilty on Saturday to criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released without bail.
The 29-year-old teacher at the New School for Leadership and the Arts in the Bronx was arrested Friday. Prosecutors say the abuse occurred on Nov. 1 at a Manhattan location.
Police say the teenage victim told a classmate, who notified the principal.
Department of Education officials say Myers has been reassigned away from students.
Myers’ attorney, Andrew Stoll, called her “a really outstanding teacher” who poured her heart and soul into the school.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com