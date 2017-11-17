NEW YORK (AP) — New York City cabbies have been called a lot of things over the years. But sexy?

That’s the tongue-in-cheek goal of a pinup calendar featuring a dozen New York City taxi drivers in provocative poses in and around their yellow cabs.

The NYC Taxi Drivers 2018 calendar was the brainchild of a husband-and-wife team who thought cabbies deserved a little of the attention enjoyed by firefighters and others who’ve posed for steamy calendars.

For cabbie Luis Marte, it’s his second year as a calendar boy. After he posed last year with his shirt unbuttoned, women sent him Facebook messages asking him to dinner. He says his wife was having none of it.

Some of the money from the calendar sales goes to a charity that helps low-income immigrants.