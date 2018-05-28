NEW YORK (AP) — Four New York City policewomen who posed for a photo with a scantily clad male stripper at a senior citizens center are under scrutiny by the police department.
The New York Post and the Daily News say the picture was taken during a Mother’s Day party at a senior center in Upper Manhattan and recently came to light.
The grinning officers appear with a man wearing only boots and a G-string.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie tells the newspapers the officers’ commanding officer “will address the incident.”
McRorie says the officers didn’t know there would be male dancers at the event. She says the senior center partygoers encouraged the officers to pose for the photo.