NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been struck by a vehicle on Staten Island.

Authorities say it happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday at Richmond Avenue and Akron Street as the on-duty detective was returning to her vehicle.

The officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with head trauma and authorities say she is expected to survive her injuries.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the officer remained at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.