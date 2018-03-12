NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City pizzeria will be hosting a full day of free weddings in honor of Pi Day this week.
The restaurant chain, &pizza, has been holding “Pi Day Weddings” since 2015 and many couples have taken part. WNBC-TV reports a total of five couples are expected to wed at the New York-area pizzeria, with flowers and photography provided for free.
The couples will also receive free food and drinks for their ceremonies this Wednesday.
The restaurant will stay open during the ceremonies for hungry guests.
___
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com