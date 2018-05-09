NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City Parks Department officer was dragged by a Central Park pedicab that was attempting to flee.

The city Parks Department says a female Parks Enforcement Patrol officer and her partner stopped the pedicab driver to issue him a summons around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say the driver became angry and shoved the officer, entangling her radio in the pedicab wheels.

The driver then took off, dragging the officer between 50 and 100 feet.

Police caught up and took the unidentified driver into custody on charges of resisting arrest and obstruction.

The officer, who wasn’t immediately named, was treated for cuts and bruises at an area hospital.