NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested two Brooklyn men in a $1 million heist at a suburban New York City jewelry store.

According to the Journal News , burglars cut a hole in the roof and dropped into New Rochelle Coin Stamp & Jewelers at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Kevin Lyde and Kevin Young were awaiting a court appearance Friday. A third suspect was being sought.

There was no immediate information on attorneys who could comment on the men’s behalf.

Police in Port Chester, New York and Bergen County, New Jersey, are investigating whether the case is linked to burglaries there.

