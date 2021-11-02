Election officials did not let Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa bring his cat, Gizmo, into the polling site.

Sliwa showed up to his Upper West Side polling site carrying Gizmo in a red blanket. Gizmo, who appears to be an American shorthair cat, seemed calm as Sliwa spoke to the media before heading into the polling site to cast a vote for himself.

Minutes after he was barred from bringing in the cat, Sliwa tweeted a photo of a “No pets in poll site” sign in his voting location.

“Is this at every poll site? Or just ours?” he asked the city’s Board of Elections. “Interesting …”

According to New York Times reporter Emma Fitzsimmons, who was at the polling site, election officials also asked Sliwa to remove his red jacket – which was emblazoned with his campaign logo – but he refused.

Sliwa encountered more drama in the site. His ballot got jammed in the scanning machine. He told reporters it was a sign of the chaos within the BOE, which gained notoriety earlier this year for its catastrophic handling of the Democratic mayoral primary.

Sliwa is known for being an avid supporter of animal rights. As campaign season ramped up, he introduced the media and fellow New Yorkers to his 16 cats, which all live in his 320-square-foot studio apartment, according to the New York Times.

The Republican also released a 13-point animal welfare plan for New York City that includes an end to the horse carriage industry similar to the one the departing Democratic mayor, Bill de Blasio, promised and never fulfilled. The plan also includes the creation of a “Department of Animal Welfare.”

Sliwa, a founder of the Guardian Angels subway patrol group, also showed up to the polls on Tuesday wearing a red beret emblematic of the group. He told reporters he would pass on the baton as leader of the patrol if elected mayor. Democrat Eric Adams is heavily favored to win the race.