NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who was ordered by a judge to stop displaying an American flag outside his window is refusing to do so.

According to the New York Post , Eddie Desmond says he’s now flying the flag upside down in protest of the ruling. And he says it will stay that way until a building official takes it down.

On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled Desmond had to remove the flag. The flag is 2.5-feet by 4-feet and hangs from a pole fastened outside his third-floor window. Board members of Desmond’s Midtown building sued the 58-year-old because they said it violated building rules against putting things in “common areas,” which include the exterior of the building.

The judge said Desmond could display the flag inside his own home.

