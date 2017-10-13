NEW YORK (AP) — A man who abused his girlfriend’s puppy so badly that the animal lost a leg will be sentenced to a year in jail.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark says Roberto Martinez pleaded guilty Friday to felony aggravated cruelty.

The mixed-breed dog, renamed Sally, was rescued, underwent amputation and is now in a loving home. An ASPCA photo shows her looking bright-eyed and alert, with her ears pricked up.

In September 2016, when Sally was 8 months old, Martinez lifted her to his shoulder height then slammed her to the floor. She tried to flee but couldn’t walk.

The girlfriend told veterinarians that Sally had fallen down the stairs. They also found evidence of prior abuse, including broken ribs.

ASPCA Vice President Howard Lawrence expressed gratitude to police and prosecutors.