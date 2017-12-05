NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man convicted of killing two competing dealers and a bystander in a drug-motivated shooting has been sentenced to 90 years to life in prison.
The Daily News reports 33-year-old Allen Cooper was sentenced Monday. Cooper had previously been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of 76-year-old Herbert Brown, 43-year-old Calvin Clinkscales and 39-year-old Lacount Simmons.
Prosecutors say Cooper shot Clinkscales and Simmons outside a Brooklyn housing complex after the two men refused to pay him a portion of their drug sales. Police say Brown was struck by a stray bullet and died.
Cooper had fled the state but was later captured in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Cooper’s “ruthless violence” made him unfit to live in the community.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com