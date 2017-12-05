Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man convicted of killing two competing dealers and a bystander in a drug-motivated shooting has been sentenced to 90 years to life in prison.

The Daily News reports 33-year-old Allen Cooper was sentenced Monday. Cooper had previously been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of 76-year-old Herbert Brown, 43-year-old Calvin Clinkscales and 39-year-old Lacount Simmons.

Prosecutors say Cooper shot Clinkscales and Simmons outside a Brooklyn housing complex after the two men refused to pay him a portion of their drug sales. Police say Brown was struck by a stray bullet and died.

Cooper had fled the state but was later captured in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Cooper’s “ruthless violence” made him unfit to live in the community.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

The Associated Press