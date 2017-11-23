NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York City man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after an argument over Thanksgiving dinner guests turned violent.
According to Newsday, David Williams was also arrested on a weapons charge. Police say he argued with his sister on Wednesday evening because she did not want the 56-year-old Williams to bring his girlfriend to Thanksgiving dinner.
Police say Williams attacked his sister’s 54-year-old boyfriend with a knife after the boyfriend tried to step in and defend her. The victim was stabbed once in the chest and was seriously injured.
Police say Williams fled in a car and was later arrested. He was in custody and it wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could speak about the charges.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com