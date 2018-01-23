NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is suing the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The legal action announced Tuesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio joins hundreds of municipalities that say drug companies should be held accountable for the drug-abuse crisis.

The mayor says more than 1,000 people in New York City died in a drug overdose involving an opioid in 2016. He says that was a record.

The lawsuit seeks to recover half a billion dollars in current and future costs the city will incur to combat the epidemic. It was not immediately clear whether New York’s suit would be combined with others around the country.

Drug distributors and manufacturers named in the lawsuits have said they don’t believe litigation is the answer but have pledged to help solve the crisis.