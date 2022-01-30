NEW YORK — New York City officials said Sunday that they were launching a program for residents to get antiviral COVID-19 pills delivered directly to their homes for free, though supplies of the drugs remained limited.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that oral antiviral pills would be made available for free, same-day at-home delivery starting Sunday for eligible New Yorkers who receive a prescription. According to a statement from the mayor’s office, treatments will be prioritized to New Yorkers who test positive for the coronavirus and are at higher risk for severe illness as supplies are still restricted.

“We want to make sure that no one with COVID has to move throughout the city,” Adams said during a news conference at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. “We want to bring it to you and we want you to take advantage of this.”

The city will provide Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, and molnupiravir, developed by Merck. Both drugs will be distributed by Alto Pharmacy, a telehealth prescription medication provider the city has partnered with.

The treatments have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, which said that those who are 12 and older and vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible for Paxlovid, and adults who are vulnerable are also eligible for molnupiravir.

Although both treatments have been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, the FDA has said molnupiravir is much less effective and should not be considered as a first choice for treatment, as it could come with possible safety risks.

Although the city’s website said both Paxlovid and molnupiravir were in stock, it was not immediately clear Sunday how many treatment courses were available, and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the city’s supply. Earlier this month, Alto Pharmacy said it had run out of Paxlovid pills within a week after receiving about 1,300 doses in late December. Scarce supplies of the antiviral pills and other COVID-19 treatments have plagued hospitals and pharmacies across the country.

Still, the mayor and the city’s health department officials encouraged New Yorkers to call the city’s COVID-19 hotline to see if they were eligible for a prescription. Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city health commissioner, added that New York City was one of the few places in the world to offer same-day delivery for the antiviral pills.

“With these new treatments, and of course, our lifesaving vaccines, we now have the tools to mitigate the worst of COVID-19,” Chokshi said.

Adams said Sunday that although COVID-19 cases in the city were still high, the rate of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths were going down.

The city’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 4.8% on Saturday, according to state data, down from more than 20% during the first week in January.

Adams credited the declining numbers to the city’s vaccination rate, saying that 85% of adults and 50% of children age 5 and older were now fully vaccinated.

“New Yorkers are winning,” Adams said. “We have a lot to do, but let’s be clear: We’re winning.”