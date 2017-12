AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City-based financial services firm has opened an upstate New York service center with plans to hire 1,500 people in the next five years.

Strategic Financial Solutions cut the ribbon on its suburban Buffalo offices on Friday. The 10-year-old debt counseling business will receive up to $10 million in state tax credits in return for meeting hiring commitments.

It occupies a 60,000-square-foot center in the town of Amherst.