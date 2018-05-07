NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City nonprofit that says it is dedicated to the art of fiction will open its new home in Brooklyn next January.

The Center for Fiction says the three-story facility will include a bookstore, a cafe, a library, classrooms and a 160-seat auditorium. The New York Times reports construction on the facility began in late April.

The Center for Fiction was originally established in 1820 as the Mercantile Library. It renamed itself the Center for Fiction in 2008, and later sold its old headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

The new facility will be jointly owned with the Mark Morris Dance Group and the real estate development company BCD.

