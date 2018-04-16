NEW YORK (AP) — New York City area commuters faced a chaotic morning as they slogged to work in a deluge.

The Daily News says subway stairs turned into virtual waterfalls that rushed onto subway platforms Monday.

Numerous subway lines had lengthy delays as flooding and signal problems mounted.

Water pooled inside some Long Island Rail Road cars.

Police closed northbound lanes on the Henry Hudson Parkway due to flooding.

On Long Island, WABC says a man was struck by lightning in Bay Shore. Police say he was alert and talking when emergency services arrived.