NEW YORK (AP) — At 103, Florence Zimmerman showed up for a reunion of hundreds of her fellow Hunter College alumnae.

The retired New York City judge joined former students Saturday at the school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that’s part of the City University of New York. She was the oldest of a group of alumnae who ranged in age from 66 up.

Zimmerman finished college in 1937 and was later one of the first female graduates of New York Law School. She then served as president of the New York Women’s Bar Association.

Hunter president Jennifer Raab joined the women celebrating their years at Hunter.

Zimmerman was presented with a framed photo of herself as a student whom she said Hunter prepared “very, very well” for a professional life.