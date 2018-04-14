NEW YORK (AP) — At 103, Florence Zimmerman showed up for a reunion of hundreds of her fellow Hunter College alumnae.
The retired New York City judge joined former students Saturday at the school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that’s part of the City University of New York. She was the oldest of a group of alumnae who ranged in age from 66 up.
Zimmerman finished college in 1937 and was later one of the first female graduates of New York Law School. She then served as president of the New York Women’s Bar Association.
Hunter president Jennifer Raab joined the women celebrating their years at Hunter.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
Zimmerman was presented with a framed photo of herself as a student whom she said Hunter prepared “very, very well” for a professional life.