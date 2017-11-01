NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve reached a settlement with New York City’s Board of Elections over the agency’s improper removal of about 117,000 voters from registration rolls.
The Department of Justice and the Brooklyn-based U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Tuesday that under terms of the agreement, the board will ensure that the names of affected voters will be restored to the city voter registration list.
Justice Department officials say an investigation found that the Board of Elections removed the voters from the rolls because they had failed to vote, a move that’s prohibited by federal law.
The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires states to make an effort to remove voters from registration rolls after they’ve died or moved. The law also provides protections against wrongful removal.
