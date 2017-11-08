BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve solved the gruesome fatal stabbing of a woman 12 years ago with the arrest of the victim’s daughter.

Lashawn Lewis of Buffalo pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges she stabbed 50-year-old Lateyfa Lewis more than 40 times inside her home in August 2005.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the now-40-year-old daughter was indicted on a murder charge after prosecutors and Buffalo police cold case officers reviewed the evidence in the case. It was the daughter who reported finding her mother’s body.

Flynn says the stabbing followed an argument.

Lewis was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge at the time of the indictment. She was assigned a lawyer, who had yet to review the case and declined to comment on her behalf.