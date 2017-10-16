SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The upstate New York village where British forces laid down their arms after the Battles of Saratoga is commemorating the surrender’s 240th anniversary.

Officials with the village of Schuylerville and the surrounding town of Saratoga are holding their annual Surrender Day ceremony Tuesday morning.

The public event is being held in Fort Hardy Park along the upper Hudson River’s west bank. It was at that spot on Oct. 17, 1777, that British Gen. John Burgoyne’s redcoats and Germany mercenaries surrendered their muskets and other armaments to the victorious Americans.

The surrender came 10 days after American forces defeated Burgoyne’s army in the second of two battles fought nearby.

Tuesday’s event will include British and American re-enactors, cannon salutes, music and “13 toasts” to the American victory at Saratoga.