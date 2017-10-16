SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The upstate New York village where British forces laid down their arms after the Battles of Saratoga is commemorating the surrender’s 240th anniversary.
Officials with the village of Schuylerville and the surrounding town of Saratoga are holding their annual Surrender Day ceremony Tuesday morning.
The public event is being held in Fort Hardy Park along the upper Hudson River’s west bank. It was at that spot on Oct. 17, 1777, that British Gen. John Burgoyne’s redcoats and Germany mercenaries surrendered their muskets and other armaments to the victorious Americans.
The surrender came 10 days after American forces defeated Burgoyne’s army in the second of two battles fought nearby.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Seattle leaders look to push 'refresh' button with Amazon
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
Tuesday’s event will include British and American re-enactors, cannon salutes, music and “13 toasts” to the American victory at Saratoga.