WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — A member of a rural New York town board is charged with murdering another man at his farm.

Wyoming County authorities say Joseph Mlyniec (MIHL-nihk) intentionally shot 32-year-old Robert Irvine III in the head with a handgun Wednesday in Mlyniec’s town of Perry driveway.

District Attorney Donald O’Geen says the men were acquainted but provided no details about the relationship or what may have led to the shooting. Sheriff Gregory Rudolph says Mlyniec is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

The 60-year-old Mlyniec is a retired sheriff’s deputy. He was elected to the Perry Town Board in 2017.

Mlyniec is being held without bail on a second-degree murder charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

His attorney was in court Thursday and not immediately available for comment.