ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is offering $59 million to qualified homeowners who want to weatherize their homes and cut back on their electrical use.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding on Monday. It will support an existing program that helps homeowners install better insulation, upgrade heating systems and find and plug exterior leaks.

Officials say these kinds of weatherization techniques can save 20 percent of a homeowner’s residential utility bill — all while reducing their energy demands.

The money announced on Monday is enough to serve an estimated 9,200 homes. Since 2011 the program has invested more than $738 million in nearly 120,000 homes.

To qualify for the money, homeowners must be seniors or meet income guidelines.